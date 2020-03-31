Bank Of America Escapes Overdraft Fee Class Claims For Now

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Illinois dismissed proposed class claims against Bank of America Tuesday, finding that one of its account holders failed to show how the bank violated the law by slapping him with overdraft fees. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras found in his order that plaintiff Matthew J. Sharp failed to show in his proposed class action why defendants Bank of America NA and Bank of America Corporation should have to face his claims. Judge Kocoras granted motions to dismiss all five of the claims against the Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered retail bank brought in August by Sharp, a Bank...

