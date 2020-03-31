Marriott Reveals New Data Breach Impacting 5.2M Guests

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. said Tuesday that roughly 5.2 million guests' loyalty information and other personal details had been exposed in a data breach earlier this year, a disclosure that class counsel pressing multidistrict litigation over a separate major hack of the hotel giant said highlights the company's ongoing data security failings. In a notice posted to its website, Marriott said that it discovered at the end of February that "an unexpected amount of guest information" may have been accessed using the login credentials of two employees at a franchise property. The hotel chain said the intrusion likely dated back to mid-January,...

