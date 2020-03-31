Ohio Justices Agree To Mull VW's Emissions Preemption Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear Volkswagen's challenge to a recently revived Buckeye State lawsuit alleging the German automaker violated state anti-tampering laws during its diesel emissions-cheating scheme. Ohio's justices accepted Volkswagen's January petition challenging a December decision from the state's Tenth Appellate District vacating the automaker's 2018 trial court win dodging the state's suit as being preempted by federal law. Volkswagen has insisted that the federal Clean Air Act preempts state and local regulations of design changes and software updates to vehicle models after they're sold to consumers. And Ohio's lawsuit marked an attempt by state officials to squeeze...

