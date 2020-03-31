Enviros Say Calif. Water District Violated Dam Design Order

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Environmental and indigenous groups have accused a California water district of “acting as a law unto itself” by ignoring court deadlines to design fish passages to help the protected steelhead navigate the Vern Freeman Dam. The Wishtoyo Foundation, the Center for Biological Diversity and others told a California federal court Monday that despite an end-of-January deadline for the United Water Conservation District to engineer and model two fish passage possibilities, the district hasn’t complied. Instead it has tried to wiggle out of its obligations, according to the groups. The advocates want the court to declare the district in contempt and appoint...

