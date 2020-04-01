3rd Circ. Gives Gay Ghanaian Man New Shot At Asylum Bid

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A gay man who fled Ghana after he was outed and violently attacked will get a new chance to seek asylum in the United States, with the Third Circuit ruling that immigration judges bungled their analysis of whether the man faced persecution that qualifies for protection. A three-judge panel sent Adamu Sumaila's asylum case back to the immigration system on Tuesday, saying an immigration judge and later the Board of Immigration Appeals had wrongly determined that Sumaila's experience couldn't meet the legal standards for asylum. The government had argued — "rather insistently," in the view of the appeals judges — that...

