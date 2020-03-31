PNC's Legal Bills Are Off-Limits In Assault Case, Bank Says

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank told a New Jersey court Tuesday that a former wealth manager who won $2.4 million after being attacked by a customer has no right to see billing records from two PNC-hired law firms as she prepares a motion to recover legal fees. PNC Bank NA asked a court to block former employee Damara Scott's March 19 subpoenas for billing records from two firms that are outside counsel to PNC, Ronan Tuzzio & Giannone and Goldberg Segalla. A jury awarded Scott $2.4 million in February in her lawsuit claiming the bank failed to protect her from an attack by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS