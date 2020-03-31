German Car Cos. Dodge 'No Arms Race' Conspiracy Claims

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday scuttled multidistrict litigation alleging German auto giants ran a decadelong "no arms race" conspiracy to tightly control vehicle specifications, saying the plaintiffs haven't spelled out any U.S. antitrust law violations, but they'll have another shot to revise their claims. For the second time in less than a year, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer granted dismissal bids from Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG to dodge broad claims from car dealerships and consumers alleging the automakers colluded on diesel emissions technology and so-called AdBlue fuel tank sizes for model years...

