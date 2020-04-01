Sierra Pacific Escapes From Price-Fixing Kickback Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Mortgage servicer Sierra Pacific has managed to slip out of a proposed class action by borrowers accusing it of hatching a deal with a settlement service company to trade referrals for kickbacks after a Maryland federal court found that the disputed payments were likely shielded by law. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III tossed the suit Wednesday after finding that the borrowers had failed to show that the payments it was suing over weren't protected by exceptions in the anti-kickback law known as the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act. "Sierra Pacific argues that dismissal is warranted because Sierra Pacific's payments...

