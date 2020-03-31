Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Blue Cross Blue Shield Can't Duck Mental Health Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge denied Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts’ bid to escape a suit claiming the insurer wrongly denied claims for certain inpatient mental health treatment, saying there are factual disputes that don’t warrant dismissal.

In Monday’s order, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs agreed with Steve C. and Kelly W., who are suing over their daughter's benefits denial and were identified only by last initial in the court documents. They had argued it would be inappropriate to decide their proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action through a motion to dismiss.

