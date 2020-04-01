Hyundai Again Beats Fraud Claims Over Powertrain

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Hyundai has again defeated consumer fraud class claims over an allegedly defective powertrain component in certain Santa Fe SUVs that cause the vehicles to lose power on the road after a New Jersey federal judge said a customer didn't show the automaker knew about the purported defect before he leased his vehicle. After nixing most of plaintiff Jan Schechter's initial proposed class action complaint last year, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson on Tuesday tossed his revived New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act and negligent misrepresentation claims. She also threw out Schechter's California law claims after concluding that Garden State law...

