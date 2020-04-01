Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Insurance Suit Moved To Georgia

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has transferred an insurance company’s suit seeking to avoid coverage of a radio station in a dispute over pro wrestler Hulk Hogan’s sex tape to Georgia federal court, saying it’s the proper venue because of all the witnesses living in the state.

U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. said Tuesday that Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc.’s suit against Cox Radio Inc. belongs in the radio station’s home state. The station’s personnel and the Hiscox employees who made the determination to deny coverage all reside in Georgia, and the insurance policy in question dictates that Georgia law governs...

