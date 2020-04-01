Pharmacies' Doctor Claims Dropped From Ohio Opioid MDL

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis tossed a bid brought by pharmacy chains, including CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Walmart Inc., to shift blame onto prescribers, saying he found no basis for the pharmacies to transfer their liability. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said that the pharmacies didn't pinpoint any authority that would impose liability on a prescriber for a pharmacist's failure to spot a prescription that wasn't written for a legitimate medical purpose. In his ruling, the judge also noted that the Ohio counties suing the pharmacies don't merely allege that the pharmacies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS