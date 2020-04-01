Second Magistrate Judge Bows Out Of Apple Patent Dispute

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A second magistrate judge has been recused in a patent suit in Florida federal court accusing Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. of infringing a patent held by ParkerVision Inc., this time because the new judge lived across the street from the CEO of ParkerVision. In a short order on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel B. Toomey said that although he did not have a personal relationship with ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker, the two lived across the street from each other for a long time, thus creating the appearance of impropriety. None of the parties had filed a motion asking Judge Toomey...

