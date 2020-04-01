Ill. Docs Must Face Suit Over Surgery That Led To Abortion

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court held Tuesday that a wrongful death suit can proceed against two doctors accused of failing to recognize a patient was pregnant prior to an elective surgery that exposed the fetus to health risks and ultimately led the parents to terminate the pregnancy. Although the cause of the death "in a literal sense" was the abortion, the decision to abort the fetus arose out of the alleged medical misconduct, a three-judge panel said in a published opinion, answering a certified question posed by a Cook County Circuit Court. The appellate court was asked by the trial judge to...

