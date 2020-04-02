Generator Co.'s Fight Over $2.4M Arbitral Award Reopened

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted a Chinese manufacturer's bid to reopen a suit seeking to nix a $2.4 million arbitral award it won stemming from a U.S. generator recall, in light of the arbitrator's amended final award. In seeking to vacate the award, Virginia importer Smarter Tools Inc. had argued the arbitrator who issued it to manufacturer Chongqing Senci Import and Export Trade Co. Ltd. and Chongqing AM Pride Power & Machinery Co. Ltd., referred to collectively as Senci, did not explain the rejection of its liability claims against Senci in the arbitral award. Senci, meanwhile, wants to confirm the award issued...

