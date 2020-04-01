DOI Board Overstepped In Navajo Pipeline Ruling, Judge Says

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has reversed Interior Board of Indian Appeals decisions that rejected the renewal of an oil pipeline company's right-of-way over land belonging to Navajo Nation members, saying the board shouldn't have resolved a crucial issue without letting the parties involved weigh in. Western Refining Southwest Inc. and its pipeline subsidiary sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in May 2016, claiming a ruling by the department's IBIA allowing Western's pipeline right-of-way to expire upon the death of an octogenarian part-owner of the Navajo land was illegal, and the company is seeking a declaration that it was entitled...

