Calif. Auto Defect Law Incentivizes Overlitigation

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- California’s so-called lemon law, made up of the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act and the Tanner Consumer Protection Act, was meant to help consumers obtain quick resolution for serious vehicle defects. Under the law, if a vehicle is not repaired after a reasonable number of attempts, the consumer is entitled to a prompt replacement or refund of the purchase price. Fortunately, auto reliability has increased over the years. Digital Trends observes, “You really have to go out of your way to find a bad car in 2020. Every part of the process of creating a vehicle has gotten significantly better over the past...

