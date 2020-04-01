Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Rumors: Daniel Abreu, Trump Org, Synovus Bank

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investors Isabella and Nicolas Mattos has purchased multiple parcels of property in Hialeah, Florida, for $8 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for a total of 58,362 square feet at 802 E. 25th St. where a CVS Pharmacy is currently located, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Daniel Abreu, according to the report.

The Trump Organization is putting the sale of its hotel in Washington, D.C., on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The organization is planning to sell its lease interest in the Trump International Hotel to the Old Post Office Pavilion, which is federally owned, but has now paused the sale, the Post said.

Synovus Bank has provided additional construction financing to a venture of CC Homes and BBX Capital Real Estate for a residential development project in Miramar, Florida, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The bank has loaned at least an additional $11 million for the project, which is slated to comprise 150 single-family homes, according to the report. It wasn’t immediately clear from the report what the initial and new loan amounts were. CC Homes is a venture of investors Armando Codina and Jim Carr, Real Deal said.

