Real Estate Rumors: Daniel Abreu, Trump Org, Synovus Bank

The Trump Organization is putting the sale of its hotel in Washington, D.C., on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The organization is planning to sell its lease interest in the Trump International Hotel to the Old Post Office Pavilion, which is federally owned, but has now paused the sale, the Post said.
Synovus Bank has provided additional construction financing to a venture of CC Homes and BBX Capital Real Estate for a residential development project in Miramar, Florida, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The bank has loaned at least an additional $11 million for the project, which is slated to comprise 150 single-family homes, according to the report. It wasn’t immediately clear from the report what the initial and new loan amounts were. CC Homes is a venture of investors Armando Codina and Jim Carr, Real Deal said.
