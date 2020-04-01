Entercom Urges Court To Toss Exec's Sex Misconduct Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A former CBS Radio sales executive's sexual harassment lawsuit doesn't plausibly allege that the purported mistreatment amounted to a hostile work environment, Entercom Communications Corp. told a New Jersey federal court Wednesday in a bid to toss the suit. Entercom's dismissal brief took aim at Maria McBride's allegation that she was the subject of raunchy comments by her manager, who also allegedly had a penchant for bragging about strip club visits in her presence and, she claimed, often touched her back uninvited. A former employee of Philadelphia sports station WIP-FM, McBride claimed she was fired after the alleged harassment made her...

