2nd Circ. Rejects Sheldon Silver's Bid To Delay Sentencing

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit rejected former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s bid to put off his resentencing on corruption charges while he takes his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying Wednesday his arguments have little chance of success. The Second Circuit partly upheld the former legislator’s convictions in January. Silver, who has been free on bail during the appeal, asked the court in late February to pause the case while he petitioned the Supreme Court, a process that could take months or longer. The Second Circuit rejected that request Wednesday, sending the case back to U.S. District Judge Valerie...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS