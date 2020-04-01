Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $18.5M To End Mortgage Claims

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle claims that it denied loan modifications to eligible mortgage borrowers, according to a preliminary settlement agreement filed in California federal court. The motion for preliminary approval of the proposed class action settlement filed Wednesday asks U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup to sign off on the settlement sum, certify the proposed settlement class of roughly 500 Wells Fargo borrowers, appoint plaintiffs Debora Granja and Sandra Campos as representatives for the settlement class, and appoint a pair of attorneys, one from Gibbs Law Group LLP and one from Paul LLP, as class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS