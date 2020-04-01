Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $18.5M To End Mortgage Claims

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle claims that it denied loan modifications to eligible mortgage borrowers, according to a preliminary settlement agreement filed in California federal court.

The motion for preliminary approval of the proposed class action settlement filed Wednesday asks U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup to sign off on the settlement sum, certify the proposed settlement class of roughly 500 Wells Fargo borrowers, appoint plaintiffs Debora Granja and Sandra Campos as representatives for the settlement class, and appoint a pair of attorneys, one from Gibbs Law Group LLP and one from Paul LLP, as class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!