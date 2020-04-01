Retirement Plan Is Denied Cut Of Transit Agency Drug Rebates

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Transit Authority’s employee retirement plan isn’t entitled to a portion of the prescription drug rebates the CTA receives because the plan didn’t prove it had a fiduciary relationship with the agency, an Illinois state appellate panel said Tuesday. The Retirement Plan for Chicago Transit Authority Employees relied on the contract between the CTA and Caremark, a prescription benefits manager, as the means by which retired workers received their medications. But “reliance alone does not create a fiduciary relationship,” a three-judge panel said. “The parties merely had a contractual relationship; nothing in the record demonstrates the CTA dominated [the retirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS