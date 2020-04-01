Ex-Dolphins Player's 3rd Trial Bid Against Team Doctor Axed

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court rejected former Miami Dolphins star Otis "O.J." McDuffie's bid for a third trial in a medical malpractice suit accusing an ex-team doctor of causing his career-ending injury, saying Wednesday that the trial judge’s evidentiary decisions were sound. A three-judge panel for the Third District Court of Appeal affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing Dr. John W. Uribe of negligently treating a toe injury McDuffie suffered in a 1999 game, resulting in the end of the wide receiver’s eight-year career. McDuffie had won an $11.5 million verdict in an initial trial against Uribe in 2010, but...

