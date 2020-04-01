Ill. Atty Sees 'Excessive' 18-Month Ban For Missed Suit Halved

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney will only serve a nine-month suspension for failing to timely inform a client that she missed the statute of limitations on his personal injury lawsuit, after a state discipline review board deemed the original 18-month recommendation "excessive." A review panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission on Tuesday said because attorney Paula Newcomb has a solo practice, the goals of attorney discipline would be better served by a shorter period of suspension combined with a longer period of probation, "during which [she] will be subject to oversight and guidance so that she does not repeat her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS