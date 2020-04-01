Ex-Students Can't Force Baylor Sex Assault Policy Changes

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Fifteen women who say Baylor University negligently responded to sexual assault reports can’t force the school to institute a new policy for handling similar allegations in the future because they didn’t prove intentions to reenroll, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman dismissed the women’s — referred to as Jane Does — request for prospective injunctive relief as well as punitive damages in the suit that claimed the university failed to adequately investigate and report allegations of sexual abuse and sexual harassment creating a hostile environment on campus in violation of Title IX of the Education Act....

