Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Loughlin Says 'Varsity Blues' Charges Not Tied To Mass.

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Lori Loughlin and other parents caught up in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal argued Wednesday that the charges against them have no connection to Massachusetts, where the case is being tried in federal court, and should be dismissed.

More than a dozen defendants argued that the Bay State is not the proper venue for their cases, saying they have a constitutional right to be tried where their alleged crimes stemming from the large-scale college admissions bribery scheme took place.

The indictment “describes a scheme in which moving defendants, residing outside of Massachusetts, conspired outside of Massachusetts, with an individual from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!