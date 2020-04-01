Watchdog Finds Biz Uncertainty Plagues H-2B Visa Program

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Uncertainty surrounding the availability of H-2B guest worker visas makes it difficult for employers to expand operations or predict their business needs, a government watchdog found in a new report published Wednesday. Based on interviews with dozens of employers in the construction, hospitality, landscaping and seafood processing industries, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that shortages in H-2B seasonal visas, which allow migrants to work temporarily in nonagricultural industries, have caused some employers to lose out on revenue when they don't receive all of the visas they requested. One Maryland seafood processing company told investigators that the unpredictability of the guest-work...

