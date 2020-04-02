Iowa Court OKs New Damages Trial Over Fatal Crash

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday there should be a new trial on damages in a case where a teenage passenger died after the driver ran a stop sign, citing a juror’s apparent independent financial projections. The family of Triston Randall sued the family of Quentin Ray Ary after Ary, driving a truck full of teenage boys, ran a stop sign and all the occupants were killed by a tractor-trailer. A jury found Ary liable and found the tractor-trailer driver and company not liable. But the trial judge ordered a new trial after papers were found in the jury room...

