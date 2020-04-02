RealPage Can Sue Insurer For $6M Phishing Scheme Loss

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Texas-based property management software company RealPage Inc. can sue a Pennsylvania insurance company over its alleged violation of a Texas law in order to recover $6 million in losses stemming from a $10 million phishing scheme, a Texas federal judge has found. RealPage successfully stated a claim that National Union Fire Insurance Co. violated the Texas Prompt Payment of Claims Act, U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle wrote in an opinion on Wednesday. National Union argued in a January motion to partially dismiss that the Texas law does not apply to fidelity bonds, which the insurer claims are synonymous with commercial crime...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS