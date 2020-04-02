Ex-Accenture Worker Pleads Guilty To Stealing Travel Funds

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former business consultant for Accenture PLC has admitted to fraudulently overbilling the company for $112,000 worth of travel expenses and pocketing the money, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Jaiswinkumar Jagdishbhai Patel, 42, of Hampton, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, admitting that he submitted $112,000 worth of fraudulent travel reimbursement vouchers to Ireland-based consulting company Accenture, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said. Patel, who frequently traveled as part of his job, worked at Accenture as a technology consultant from August 2011 until...

