Norwegian Cruise Line Looks To Ax Reckless Sailing Claims

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking to toss a negligence lawsuit brought by passengers accusing the company of deliberately sailing a ship into a powerful winter storm, telling a Florida federal court that the claims of physical and psychological injuries are inconsistent and confusing. NCL (Bahamas) Ltd. argued Wednesday that the passengers' complaint merely offers up a threadbare recital of their cause of action without providing any factual grounds to support their claims for relief. The 22 individual plaintiffs' negligence claims are based on 30 separate allegations against Norwegian, but those allegations are simply "shotgun pleadings" that don't add up to a...

