11th Circ. Told Dismissal Of Ritz Tips Class Suit Didn't Fit Bill

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A New York man told the Eleventh Circuit Thursday that a Florida federal court wrongly tossed his proposed class action accusing Ritz-Carlton of deceptively adding automatic gratuities on dining bills at its Florida hotels after the judge improperly limited his claims. Michael Fox said during oral arguments that the district court concluded he could not satisfy the $5 million threshold to establish federal jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act based on the erroneous finding that he was not in a position to assert claims on behalf of other diners who visited different Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. restaurants on different days than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS