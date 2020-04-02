Real Estate Rumors: Bank OZK, Transwestern, Starwood

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Bank OZK and EverWest Real Estate Investors have loaned $305 million to Innovo Property Group and Square Mile Capital Management for a 1 million-square-foot distribution center project in the Bronx, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources. Bank OZK loaned $265 million for the project at 2505 Bruckner Blvd., while EverWest chipped in $40 million, according to the report. Transwestern Development Co. has picked up a West Palm Beach, Florida, apartment development site and landed $30 million in financing from Bank OZK for the property, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. Transwestern bought 625 S. Olive Ave., which has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS