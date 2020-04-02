Ex-Gaming Board Agent Loses Retaliation Claim Over Report

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A former Illinois Gaming Board employee can't bring First Amendment retaliation claims against the agency over her internal complaints about discriminatory conduct because she was speaking as part of her official duties, an Illinois federal court ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed with prejudice a retaliation claim from Sameidra Carter, who made internal complaints about the gaming board in 2015 and 2017. Because Carter works for a state agency and reported misconduct to a superior "through the appropriate chain of command," what she said isn't protected by the First Amendment, the judge said. But Judge Feinerman kept intact Carter's claim...

