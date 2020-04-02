Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Gaming Board Agent Loses Retaliation Claim Over Report

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A former Illinois Gaming Board employee can't bring First Amendment retaliation claims against the agency over her internal complaints about discriminatory conduct because she was speaking as part of her official duties, an Illinois federal court ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed with prejudice a retaliation claim from Sameidra Carter, who made internal complaints about the gaming board in 2015 and 2017. Because Carter works for a state agency and reported misconduct to a superior "through the appropriate chain of command," what she said isn't protected by the First Amendment, the judge said.

But Judge Feinerman kept intact Carter's claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!