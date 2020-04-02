NJ Developer Beats Challenge Over Town Engineer's Conflict

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A municipal engineer on a local New Jersey planning board didn’t have inappropriate communications with a developer seeking a construction permit, a state appellate court said Thursday in upholding a trial judge’s decision. The lower court adequately reviewed evidence about communications between real estate developer DMH2 LLC and a city engineer who was on the Verona Township Planning Board, the opinion said. The parties’ testimony showed that the engineer didn’t have a conflict of interest in the board’s decision to approve a DMH2 permit, the appeals court found. The decision settles an appeal by Lars Sternas, an objector to the permit’s...

