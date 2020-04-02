Litigation Funder Blasts Atty's Bid To Skirt $6M Loan

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A litigation funding company told a Texas state court Wednesday a law firm that allegedly defaulted on a $6 million loan offered only “threadbare, conclusory arguments” in a bid to escape liability and did so too late. Series 1 — Virage Master LP said law firm B. Gregg Price PC and its principal, B. Gregg Price, based in Sulphur Springs, Texas, offered up no evidence backing their attempt to avoid repaying the loan. While Price had argued in the response that his signature isn’t on the promissory note and therefore it isn’t enforceable, Virage told the court the attorney and his firm...

