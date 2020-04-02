Northwestern Workers Seek Filing Delay For ERISA Rehearing

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University workers aren’t yet giving up on their proposed class action accusing the school of mishandling their retirement savings, asking the Seventh Circuit for more time to mount a push to revisit the appeals court's March decision spiking their case. In their motion Wednesday, the workers asked the court to give them until April 22 to file their petition for rehearing in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing Northwestern of letting its retirement plan pay too much in fees and keep underperforming investment options in its lineup. Jerome J. Schlicter, an attorney for the workers, told Law360 in...

