Ideanomics Says Investors 'Fishing For Facts' In Latest Filing

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Ideanomics Inc. defended its bid to toss a securities fraud suit Wednesday, telling a New York federal court that their investors' attempt to strike supporting evidence was merely a "cynical ploy" to get discovery they're not entitled to. In a strongly worded opposition motion, Ideanomics asked the court to reject its investors' bid to remove all of the exhibits filed alongside the company's January dismissal motion, arguing that those exhibits show that the claims from the proposed class of shareholders are baseless. "Plaintiff's motion to strike is nothing more than a cynical ploy to either get discovery to...

