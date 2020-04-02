Dems Press FCC Head To Debunk Trump's Broadcast Threats

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A week after Trump's campaign told TV stations their broadcast licenses were at risk by airing an ad critical of the president, a pair of Democratic lawmakers have called on the Republican head of the Federal Communications Commission to assure broadcasters that their licenses are safe. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai speaking at a 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore) Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Mike Doyle, D-Pa., who respectively lead the committee and subcommittee that oversee the FCC in the lower chamber, asked agency chief Ajit Pai on Thursday to affirm to the industry that the...

