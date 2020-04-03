Health Hires: Akin Gump, K&L Gates, EIP, Oric Pharma

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has welcomed back an attorney after a stint at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and K&L Gates LLP nabbed the former managing partner of Haynes and Boone LLP's Chicago office, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Akin Gump Kelly Cleary Kelly Cleary returned to Akin Gump as a partner in its health care and life sciences practice in Washington, D.C., after leaving the firm in 2017 for a three-year stint as deputy general counsel at HHS and chief legal officer for the...

