Paul Weiss-Led Carnival Cruise Co. Prices $6B In Offerings

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The pandemic-battered cruise line Carnival Corp. said it plans to raise about $6 billion through a series of stock and notes offerings steered by Paul Weiss. Carnival Corp. & plc released a pair of statements late Wednesday announcing the pricing of $5.75 billion in total debt and selling about $500 million worth of stock at $8 per share, before deducting fees and expenses. The money will be used for general corporate purposes, it said. Like many companies, the cruise line’s stock has taken a beating the past few months during the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Carnival’s stock has fallen from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS