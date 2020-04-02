Ill. Justices Keep Doctor's Negligence Win In Birth Injury Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Though an Illinois doctor will face a retrial on claims that she failed to obtain informed consent for a childbirth in which the infant suffered a shoulder injury, the parents won’t be able to get a redo on their negligence claim, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The parents, Kristopher and Teri Crim, failed to raise issues with the negligence verdict in post-trial briefing and thus gave up the right to a retrial on the claim that Gina Dietrich negligently caused their son to suffer shoulder dystocia during delivery, the court ruled. An intermediate appellate court ruled that a trial judge...

