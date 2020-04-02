Ex-Boxing Champ Challenges Calif.'s Med Mal Damages Cap

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Former boxing champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley has lodged a challenge to California’s $250,000 cap on pain and suffering damages in medical malpractice cases, arguing that the 1975 law is unconstitutional because it hampers an individual’s right to legal redress. The suit was filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court against California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and others, seeking to overturn a provision of California's Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act of 1975, which sets a cap on noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering. In the underlying case, Mosley claims Dr. Gary Brazina botched a 2017 surgery to remove bone...

