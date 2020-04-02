Lululemon Escapes Investor's Toxic Work Culture Claims

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday rejected an investor's claims that fitness apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s directors breached their duty to the company by approving a $5 million severance package for a former CEO accused of "pervasive misconduct." The Lululemon stockholder had said in a derivative suit that company directors improperly addressed allegations that former CEO Laurent Potdevin "engaged in a pattern and practice of harassment and sexual favoritism." (AP) In his decision, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III found that stockholder David Shabbouei's complaint "falls well short" of standards required to keep alive claims that directors approved the deal to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS