Covington Picks Up Boies, Ex-DOJ Litigation Star

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP has hired a top commercial litigator and U.S. Department of Justice leadership office alum from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, it said Tuesday. The firm picked up Stacey Grigsby, who started April 6 in Covington's commercial litigation practice after five-plus years at Boies. Before that, Grigsby spent nine years at Main Justice, finishing up her time there in the Associate Attorney General’s Office under Tony West. “I went through a search and I looked at multiple firms, but at the end of the day Covington had a unique combination,” Grigsby said Tuesday, extolling “the depth and the breadth...

