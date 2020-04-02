LTC Properties Wraps Up $78M Sale Ahead Of Schedule

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- LTC Properties has completed a $77.9 million sale of a portfolio of properties located across multiple states ahead of schedule, the California-based real estate investment trust said Thursday. The senior housing- and health care-focused REIT said Thursday it has closed the sale of its Preferred Care Inc. portfolio. The 22 properties in portfolio are located across Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Iowa and Texas, and have a combined more than 2,500 beds. Operator Preferred Care filed for bankruptcy several years ago. LTC Properties Inc. announced last year it was selling the properties, and had expected to wrap up the sale later in the...

