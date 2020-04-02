Trump Uses Wartime Law To Get Ventilator Materials, Masks

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump invoked the wartime Defense Production Act twice Thursday, both to bolster private manufacturers' ventilator production and to force 3M Co. to supply an undetermined number of N-95 respirators. Trump first directed the secretary of Health and Human Services and the secretary of Homeland Security to "use any and all authority available" under the wartime law to help General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Medtronic Public Ltd. Co., ResMed Inc., Royal Philips NV and Vyaire Medical Inc. get the materials necessary to support their ramped-up ventilator production. "Today's order will save lives by removing obstacles in the supply chain...

