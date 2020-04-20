Amid COVID Market Volatility, Are CLOs The Next RMBS?

|Stephen Brown
|Abraham Salander
By way of example, in October 2018, referring to CLOs, The New York Times published an article titled “Wall Street Loves These Risky Loans. The Rest of Us Should Be Wary.”[1] The article compared CLOs to residential mortgage-backed securities, stating that, as happened with RMBS, the leveraged loans pooled in CLOs were “being made to risky borrowers, lending standards [were] dropping fast, and regulators [were] easing the rules.”[2]
More recently, on March 19, 2020, The Wall Street Journal published an article about leveraged loans and CLOs titled “The Next Coronavirus Financial Crisis: Record Piles of Risky Corporate Debt.” The authors noted that CLOs are “susceptible to violent price swings and have been one of the worst-performing debt investments” for the month of March.[3]
In this article, we will: (1) provide a short introduction to CLOs; (2) compare RMBS in the lead up to the Great Recession to CLOs today; and (3) compare the types of claims related to RMBS that were litigated after the Great Recession to potential claims relating to CLOs.
Background on CLOs
Most observers say that the market of leveraged loans is about $1.3 trillion.[4] Of that market, “CLOs own about 54% of all leveraged loans outstanding.”[5] While there is no single definition of what qualifies as a leveraged loan,[6] the loans typically pooled in CLOs “are very large loans made to already highly leveraged companies, often in the retail or manufacturing sectors of the economy.”[7]
While the loans obviously vary from deal to deal, the loans generally are below investment grade, with the “average rating of the underlying collateral typically about single-B.”[8]
At the start of the CLO process, a collateral manager “meets with potential investors and agrees to the terms of its performance as well as the risk profile and tranche structures the CLO will ultimately take.”[9] The collateral manager then will direct a special purpose vehicle, referred to as an issuer, “to issue notes in exchange for capital from the investors.”[10] The SPV, “using the investors’ money and operating at the recommendation of the manager[,] purchase[s] the assets to securitize them.”[11] A CLO is “ordinarily ... made up of 100 to 250 loans.”[12]
The CLO notes are issued pursuant to an indenture, which is entered into between the issuer and a trustee. Separately, the issuer enters into an agreement with the collateral manager that gives the collateral manager the authority to select and manage the loans for the CLO.[13]
The indenture may also require the collateral manager to provide officer’s certificates regarding the loans, including that the loans satisfy the requirements of the definition of “collateral obligation” in the indenture and that the information on the schedule of collateral obligations is true and correct.[14] The collateral manager must perform its obligations with reasonable care and good faith and with the same skill and attention that it uses to manage comparable assets for itself and its other clients.[15]
The notes issued by the CLO are issued in different tranches which have different ratings. The senior notes issued by the CLO will be rated investment grade (AAA) and the junior tranches will be rated below investment grade.[16] The senior notes achieve this investment-grade rating (even though the underlying loans are below investment grade) primarily through structural features of the CLO.[17]
Specifically, per the CLO’s waterfall, the senior noteholders are paid first, and the junior noteholders are only paid if certain credit tests are met. If the tests are not met, then in general distributions are withheld from the junior classes, and the available money is instead usually used to pay down the senior notes.[18]
The collateral manager “receive[s] compensation and management fees contingent on the performance of the asset pool over time.”[19] A base fee, which is paid to the collateral manager before any distributions to noteholders, typically is a percentage of the principal amount of the loans in the CLO. Some CLOs also provide for a subordinated management fee, which usually is paid to the collateral manager after the senior holders have been paid.
This fee is considered “an incentive fee for the managers to make prudent investment decisions for the benefit of investors throughout the whole capital structure.”[20]
A CLO indenture also will define what constitutes an event of default. Such events of default may include a default in a payment due to the senior notes or the failure to meet a specified level of overcollateralization (the percentage by which the value of the collateral of the loans exceeds the outstanding principal balance of the notes).
When an event of default occurs and is not remedied, certain noteholders in the controlling class (e.g., a majority) may direct the trustee to take certain actions, including to direct the trustee to declare the principal on the notes to be immediately due or direct the trustee to sell loans.
Comparing RMBS Before the Great Recession to CLOs Today
It should be noted that, during the last financial crisis, CLOs survived relatively unscathed.[21] There have, however, been changes to the CLO market between 2008 and today.
First, the market for leveraged loans has grown significantly since 2008. By one estimate, in 2018, the market for leveraged loans grew by “around 15%,” which is similar to the “estimated 16% growth for the US subprime market in 2006.” [22] With respect to CLOs specifically, the market “has more than doubled since 2010,” and is up to $660 billion.[23]
Second, underwriting standards for leveraged loans have loosened, as evidenced by the increase in so-called cov lite loans, which are loans made without certain borrower covenants that provide protections to lenders (from about 40% in mid-2016 to about 60% in 2018).[24]
Indeed, in a December 2018 article, Moody’s noted that “[l]everaged loan covenants have been deteriorating for many years in a borrower-friendly market, leaving protections much weaker than they were in advance of the financial crisis.”[25] While comparing a cov lite leveraged loan to a low-documentation subprime loan is not an apples-to-apples comparison, there was a similar increase in low-documentation subprime loans in the lead up to the Great Recession, from 30% in 2001 to 40% in 2006.[26]
Third, “strong investor demand has allowed CLO managers to loosen controls over investment quality, such as to allow increases in permitted exposures to riskier loans.”[27]
None of this is intended as a prediction that CLOs will suffer losses comparable to RMBS after the Great Recession. Indeed, the Federal Government has taken steps that may help avert CLO losses, including passing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, which will generally support the flow of credit to U.S. businesses, including those with loans held by CLOs.[28]
It is notable, however, that market observers were expressing concern even before the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
CLO Litigation Likely Will Be Different From RMBS Litigation
Following the Great Recession, there was an explosion of litigation related to RMBS. In this section, we will describe several common types of RMBS claims that have been litigated and then analyze analogous CLO-based claims.
First, after the Great Recession, certificateholders asserted securities claims under section 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 relating to false statements in the prospectus supplement for the deal.[29]
CLO notes, however, usually are sold pursuant to Rule 144A to qualified institutional buyers.[30] This means that CLO notes are exempt from registration and that section 12(a)(2) does not apply.[31] Any securities claim arising out of the noteholders’ purchase likely would need to be brought under section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
A claim under section 10(b) generally is more difficult to prove than a claim under section 12(a)(2) because, as courts have observed: “unlike securities fraud claims pursuant to section 10(b) ... plaintiffs bringing claims under sections 11 and 12(a)(2) need not allege scienter, reliance, or loss causation.”[32]
Noteholders also may seek to bring common law fraud or misrepresentation claims relating to their purchase of the notes, but these claims too may be difficult to prove. For example, in General Retirement System of the City of Detroit v. UBS AG, the plaintiffs alleged that the “defendants fraudulently induced the [plaintiffs] into buying an equity position in a collateralized loan obligation.”[33]
Proving this type of fraud claim generally requires a plaintiff to show: (1) a material misstatement of fact that was made to induce reliance, and (2) justifiable reliance.[34] In General Retirement System, the court dismissed the plaintiffs’ fraud claims, in part because the plaintiffs failed to plead facts that “establish justified reliance where plaintiffs are recognized as sophisticated investors as a matter of law.”[35] This is not to say that such a claim is impossible.
In Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale v. Tilton, the plaintiffs pleaded a fraud claim based on fraudulent statements in offering materials for a CLO, and the claim survived summary judgment.[36]
In summary, if noteholders do attempt to assert claims for false statements in CLO offering materials, those claims may be harder to prove than the securities claims that were brought by RMBS certificateholders.
Second, RMBS trustees (on behalf of certificateholders), brought a substantial number of suits against mortgage originators and sponsors alleging breaches of the representations and warranties which are made in RMBS deal documents concerning the characteristics and quality of the mortgage loans.[37]
In a CLO, there are standards that the collateral manager must follow when selecting loans to purchase and when managing the loans, and the collateral manager generally is required to provide certain certifications with respect to the loans that are acquired for the CLO.
If there are substantial losses to the value of CLO notes, noteholders may examine the collateral manager’s conduct and assert that the collateral manager breached its obligations under the indenture or the collateral management agreement.[38]
As with claims in the RMBS context, these claims likely would need to be brought by the trustee, not the noteholders themselves, because CLO indentures contain a no-action clause that prevents individual noteholders from bringing an action on their own except in limited circumstances.[39]
Additionally, it is important to note that a collateral management agreement typically will state that a collateral manager can only be held liable for acts or omissions that constitute bad faith, willful misconduct, or gross negligence in the performance of its duties.
While this standard is a high bar, in the RMBS context, at least at the early stages of litigation, courts generally were willing to accept allegations that RMBS originators or sponsors had acted with gross negligence, thus allowing trustee plaintiffs the opportunity to engage in wide-ranging discovery.[40] Notwithstanding these hurdles, if events of default occur in CLOs, noteholders may seek to have trustees pursue these types of claims against collateral managers.
Third, once RMBS cases started to settle for hundreds of millions of dollars, disputes arose between certificateholders regarding the distribution of the settlement proceeds. To resolve such a dispute, the trustee generally would institute a proceeding to seek instruction from a court on how to proceed.[41]
In the CLO context, similar types of disputes have been brought as interpleader actions.[42] As collateral managers manage a CLO portfolio of loans in the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, disputes may arise among noteholders or between noteholders and the collateral manager as to how distributions should be made (e.g., whether credit tests in the waterfall are met or not).
Given the rights afforded to senior noteholders after the occurrence of an event of default, there also may be disputes about whether such an event of default has occurred. CLOs are structured to treat senior and junior noteholders differently, and these types of disputes therefore are bound to arise.
The above is not an exhaustive list of potential CLO-based claims. If there are substantial losses on CLO notes, noteholders and their lawyers likely will be creative in the claims that they assert. While deal documents and the structure for most CLOs is similar, there is substantial variation in the details.
At this time of uncertainty, one thing everyone involved in the CLO market can be doing is paying attention to loan performance and reading your deal documents closely.
Stephen Brown is a partner and Abraham Salander is an associate with Jenner & Block LLP.
The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.
