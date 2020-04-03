Fla. Atty Sanctioned In Wyndham Timeshare Exit Scheme Suit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday granted timeshare operator Wyndham’s request for sanctions against a Florida lawyer representing several so-called timeshare exit companies, finding him responsible for his clients’ monthslong defiance of an order to produce evidence in the parties’ false-advertising litigation. U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza of the Middle District of Florida ordered attorney David Anthony Wilson to pay $5,141.50 to Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and its related entities to cover attorneys’ fees they incurred pursuing their motion for contempt and sanctions against Wilson and his clients, Transfer for You LLC and several other companies controlled by defendant Josh...

