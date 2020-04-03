Steel Co. Says It's Owed $22M After Joint Venture Corroded

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Steel rebar company Traxys said it is owed nearly $22 million in cash and inventory after its joint venture partner reneged on their business agreements, according to documents filed in New York federal court. Traxys North America LLC, which sources and distributes metal products and provides trade financing, said Thursday that Metal Partners Rebar LLC and its affiliates are wrongly keeping certain payments for themselves and blocking an insurance investigation. Traxys asked the court to find the companies responsible for breach of contract and to impose a trust to collect Traxys funds that are allegedly being funneled to Metal Partners....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS